iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS IPIC opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. iPic Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

