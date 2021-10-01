IQeon (IQN) Price Tops $1.73 on Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. IQeon has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $335,419.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00117267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169045 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.