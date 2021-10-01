iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 57,529 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $51.59.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

