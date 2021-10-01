iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,490 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,882,000 after acquiring an additional 773,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

