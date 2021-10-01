iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $695,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $77.68. 1,622,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,145,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

