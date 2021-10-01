iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,043,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 477,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,844,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,615,000.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

