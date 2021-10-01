iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

