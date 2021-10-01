iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 284.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 387,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 286,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.