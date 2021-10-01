iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.12 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

