iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,927,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.01. 855,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

