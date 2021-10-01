iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.74. 20,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.73 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

