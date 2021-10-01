ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ITOCHU in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITOCHU’s FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ITOCY opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $66.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

