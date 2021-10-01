J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

