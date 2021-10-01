James A. Mish Purchases 20,000 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XXII stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.83. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

