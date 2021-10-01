James G. Reinhart Sells 10,600 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $220,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James G. Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00.

TDUP stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

