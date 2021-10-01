Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

