Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Trading Down 0.1%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.91 and last traded at $65.97. Approximately 7,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.