Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $64.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

