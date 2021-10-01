Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,322,000 after buying an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,343,000 after buying an additional 1,517,156 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,400,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.77.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

