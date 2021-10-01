Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys 146,994 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,994 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,181. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

