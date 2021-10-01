Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 51.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 66.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALXO stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.11. 914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

