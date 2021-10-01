Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $183,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,205,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,806,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,929,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. 1,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,700. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.