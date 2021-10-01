Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parsons in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $75,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Parsons by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752,226 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Parsons by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 375,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 281,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

