Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

