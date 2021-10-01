Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY opened at $429.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.90. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

