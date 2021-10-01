Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,842 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 79.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 32.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.70. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.18.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

