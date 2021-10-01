Jennison Associates LLC Has $9.86 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.86% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $39,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

