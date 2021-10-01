Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after buying an additional 230,825 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

