Jennison Associates LLC Invests $16 Million in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.