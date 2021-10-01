Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 475,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,957,581.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,695 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,131 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

