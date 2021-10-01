Jennison Associates LLC Sells 263,958 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 263,958 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.