Jennison Associates LLC Sells 26,603 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,603 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Mayville Engineering worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 28.8% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 241,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $384.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.