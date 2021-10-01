Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JRSH opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $76.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

