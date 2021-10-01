Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

JRONY opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

