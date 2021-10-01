JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Up 7.2%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 494,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,841,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 144,550 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

