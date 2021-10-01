Jobchain Price Tops $0.0007 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 3% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $4.99 million and $170,064.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00181112 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,620,098,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.