John Conoley Purchases 100,000 Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley bought 100,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($22.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,749,000 ($2,285,079.70).

LON FA opened at GBX 17.11 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.37). The firm has a market cap of £30.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

