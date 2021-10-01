Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,571. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

