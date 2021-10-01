Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 259,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 25.98% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $2,546,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,432. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.