Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,098 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,931. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.