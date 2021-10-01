Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $108.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,831,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,498 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $108,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

