Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.85% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,980,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

