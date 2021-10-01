Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 12,247 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $165.02 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

