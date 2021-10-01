Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 35,223 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,563,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,059,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,435,537. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.99 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

