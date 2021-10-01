Joseph D. Sarafa Purchases 38,868 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

