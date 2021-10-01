JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.94 ($9.34).

FRA SHA opened at €6.64 ($7.81) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.15 and a 200-day moving average of €7.49.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

