JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €80.86 ($95.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.72 and a 200 day moving average of €86.54. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

