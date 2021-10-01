JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,150 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,945.09 ($25.41).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,649.60 ($21.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,454.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,394.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,668.98 ($21.81). The stock has a market cap of £128.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

