JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 482,588 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.22% of Itron worth $326,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,856. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

ITRI opened at $75.63 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -142.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

