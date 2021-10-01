JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,495,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $348,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

